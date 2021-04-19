StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $546.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,470,742,520 coins and its circulating supply is 17,057,548,166 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

