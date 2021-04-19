Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,099. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Insiders sold 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $11,061,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.