Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.90.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$39.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.12. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

