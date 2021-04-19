Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.90.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$39.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.12. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit