Suretly (SUR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,240.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Suretly has a market cap of $72,848.83 and $2,240.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suretly has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00018687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.71 or 0.00642945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039318 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

