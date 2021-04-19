Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 2,648 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pearson were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of PSO opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

