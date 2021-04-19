Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $181,000 in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Apr 19th, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

BYSI stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

