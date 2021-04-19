Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.