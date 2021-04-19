Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 5,284 Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period.

EUDV opened at $49.70 on Monday. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

