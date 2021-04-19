Swmg LLC Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Swmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.39 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

