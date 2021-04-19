Swmg LLC Purchases Shares of 2,784 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.