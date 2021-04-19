Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $265,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $546.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.00. The stock has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

