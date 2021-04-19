Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $508,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

PII opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.45 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $147.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

