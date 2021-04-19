Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

