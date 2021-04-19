Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $382,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $385.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.36 and its 200 day moving average is $343.95. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.41 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of -135.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,584 shares of company stock worth $80,288,310 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

