Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.24.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.