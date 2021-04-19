Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 17,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after acquiring an additional 917,853 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after acquiring an additional 915,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,702,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

