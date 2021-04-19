Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $976.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

