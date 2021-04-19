Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lessened by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

SYY opened at $80.62 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

