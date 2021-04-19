Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.35.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $11.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.66. 23,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,308. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.46 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.