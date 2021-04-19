Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $547.04. 108,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

