Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 224,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

