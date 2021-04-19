Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $2 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

WBA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. 84,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

