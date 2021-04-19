Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

COF stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.99. 35,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit