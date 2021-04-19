Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. 3,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

