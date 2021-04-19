Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes $18.40 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.74. 24,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.