Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Decreased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.63. The company had a trading volume of 366,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,240,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $599.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

