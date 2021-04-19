Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Takara Bio stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. Takara Bio has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit