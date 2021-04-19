Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Takara Bio stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. Takara Bio has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

