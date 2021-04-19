Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

TNDM traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.88. 36,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,986. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

