Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 325.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $33.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

