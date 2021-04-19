Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Cut by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $35.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

