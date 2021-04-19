Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

