Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.50. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,339. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $306.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

