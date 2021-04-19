TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$70.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$59.53. 514,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.01.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3700002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$927,602.30. Insiders bought a total of 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 over the last three months.

TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

