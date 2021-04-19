Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TLSNY opened at $8.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

TLSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

