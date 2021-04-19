Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $45.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $23,053,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.