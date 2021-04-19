Telsey Advisory Group Increases Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $70.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $63.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 434,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 428,583 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

