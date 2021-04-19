Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THC opened at $54.42 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

