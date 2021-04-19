Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tennant worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tennant by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tennant by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tennant by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,938 shares of company stock worth $1,227,696. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

