Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.95. The company had a trading volume of 72,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,647. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.67 and a twelve month high of $272.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

