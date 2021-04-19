Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 15,689 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.08. 573,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,033,992. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

