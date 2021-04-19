Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.87. 90,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,232. The firm has a market cap of $351.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.51 and a 1 year high of $328.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day moving average of $278.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

