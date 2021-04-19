Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 47.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $3,139,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 27.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $27.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $711.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,635,508. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.76 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $665.93 and its 200 day moving average is $634.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,433.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

