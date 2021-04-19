Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.19. 52,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,067. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

