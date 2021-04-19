Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of THLLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Thales has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

About Thales

