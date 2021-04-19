The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Trading Down 1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s share price was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 659,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,901,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

