The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $130.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

The Allstate stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $122.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $373,392,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

