The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.17. 308,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,470. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

