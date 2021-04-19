The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $233.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $193.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners restated a sell rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.92.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $248.18 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

