The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 131.6% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 96.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $11,609,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

