The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,837,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

